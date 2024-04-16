Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.67% of The Shyft Group worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,042. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $380.72 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.12%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

