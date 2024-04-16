Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 143 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 5.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,909.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,990.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,748.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,890 shares of company stock worth $58,216,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

