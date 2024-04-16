Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,511 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.25% of Stride worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
