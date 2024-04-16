Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,511 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.25% of Stride worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

