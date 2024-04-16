KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.05 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $2.05 million and $191,985.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.88 or 0.99993875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00460954 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $389,837.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

