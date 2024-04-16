Komodo Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,744,163 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

