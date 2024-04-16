KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of KT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

KT Price Performance

NYSE KT opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.