L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $50.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.
