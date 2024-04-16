Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $871.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $946.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $482.74 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $941.93 and its 200-day moving average is $794.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

