Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.