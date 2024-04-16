Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 320,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 810% from the previous session’s volume of 35,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $11,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

