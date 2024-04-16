Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 821,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

