Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 16,750,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

