Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

LYV stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

