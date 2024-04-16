Loop Capital Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $1,500.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

Shares of SMCI opened at $882.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $940.88 and a 200 day moving average of $534.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

