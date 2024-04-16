Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.35. 2,197,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,252. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

