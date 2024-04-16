Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.29. 1,615,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,051. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

