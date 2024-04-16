Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

