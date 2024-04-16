Lunt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,069 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWM traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,788,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,080,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

