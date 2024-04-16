Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Worldwide ETF makes up 0.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of DWLD stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,895 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $293.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

