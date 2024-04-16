Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,388 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.