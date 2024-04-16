Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $670.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

