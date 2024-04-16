Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000.

XLSR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

