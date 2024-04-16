Lunt Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 139,052 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $855,000.

Shares of BATS DUSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,935 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

