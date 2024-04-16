Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.71% of Neogen worth $118,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $451,277,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,646,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $147,849,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,102,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

