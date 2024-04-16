Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DexCom worth $93,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DXCM stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,385 shares of company stock worth $25,256,617 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

