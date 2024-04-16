Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 155,765 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,765 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $79,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

