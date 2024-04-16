Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $76,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 488,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

