Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $111.51 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 172.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $111,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.2 %

RACE opened at $411.09 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

