Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $135.37 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.13% of iRhythm Technologies worth $135,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.