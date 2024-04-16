Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $157.07 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of CRH worth $157,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.
CRH Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
