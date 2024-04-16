Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $163.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of Franco-Nevada worth $163,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

