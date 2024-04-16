Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 22,687 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $87,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 53.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 45.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.