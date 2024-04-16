Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,124 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

MA stock opened at $459.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

