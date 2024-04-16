Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 462,273 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 462,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Cenovus Energy worth $184,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,406,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,925.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 425,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

