Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,292 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $70,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

BFAM opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

