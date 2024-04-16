Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 44,713 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,713 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $171,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $751.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $762.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

