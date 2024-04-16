Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 63,311 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.69% of Amedisys worth $83,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 184.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $26,671,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Amedisys by 336.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.6 %

AMED stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys



Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.



