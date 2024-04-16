MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.29. Approximately 43,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 496,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

