Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

