Main Street Research LLC Buys 146,094 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 810,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,963. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.