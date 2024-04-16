Main Street Research LLC Has $25.95 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,883. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

