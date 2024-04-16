Main Street Research LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,853,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

