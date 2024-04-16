Main Street Research LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $48,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.