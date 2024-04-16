Main Street Research LLC Makes New $11.47 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,000. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 3,821,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

