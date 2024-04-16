Main Street Research LLC Takes $284,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. 227,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

