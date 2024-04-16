Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Mainz Biomed Trading Up 1.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Featured Articles
