Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.