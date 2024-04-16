Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

