Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,432. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
