Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 1,639,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,476. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

