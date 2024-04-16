Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

